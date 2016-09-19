Deolalites honour police personnel

Deolali Camp: Police had maintained law and order during celebration of Ganeshotsav, Bakri Eid and birth of Bhagwan Ramdev Baba.

Citizens of Deolali Camp honoured all police officials and personnel as well as senior police inspector of Deolali Camp police station Vinayak Lokre for this.

Former MP Rajabhau Godse and vice president of the cantonment board Baburao Mohad had honoured them.

9Bakri Eid, Ramdev Baba Jayanti celebration by Mehtar community and Ganeshotsav were celebrated amidst enthusiasm.

As the job done by Deolali Camp police to prevent any untoward incident during this was praiseworthy, Deolalites honoured them.

Corporator Bhagwan Katariya, sarpanch of Sansri Yuvraj Godse, deputy sarpanch Anil Godse, president of BJP youth wing Santosh Medhe, Ambadas Kale and people from all spheres were present.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Lokre, assistant police inspector Vitthal Pote, PSI Sarode, police havildar Gulab Sonar, Anil Pawar, Vishal Salunkhe and other police personnel were also present.