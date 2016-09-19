Women & child welfare committee: Chairperson to be elected on Thursday

Nashik: Following appointment of 9 members of NMC women and child welfare committee, the report about this was sent to the Divisional Commissioner.

He announced election programme to elect the chairperson of the committee on Thursday.

Last month, Mayor Ashok Murtadak had announced appointment of 9 members of the committee for new year.

Thereafter the report about election of the chairperson from these members was sent by town secretary department to the Divisional Commissioner.

Accordingly, he announced the election programme on Thursday (Sept. 22).

The election process to elect the chairperson and deputy chairperson will take place on this day at 4 pm under Additional Municipal Commissioner J T Patil.

Aspirants should file their nominations on September 20 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The forms will be available in the town secretary department on September 20 till 12.30 pm.