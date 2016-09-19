‘Capacity of ESIC hospital to be increased’

Nashik: MP Hemant Godse met Union Labour Minister Bandaru Duttatray and held discussions over to provide more and quality health services to workers working in the industries at Ambad and Satpur area and their family members, to construct a new building having capacity of 100 beds in hospital campus and other subjects.

The Minister assured to approve the proposal about this within three months.

Currently, the health service is provided to 1.25 lakh workers and their family members is being provided 100-bed ESIC hospital and five clinics.

MP Godse also drew attention to the fact that out of 324 posts in the hospital, 179 are vacant.

It was also stated that state-of-the-art hospital having total 200 beds can be made available to serve the patients, it was stated.