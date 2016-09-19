Meet the Role Model Session held in New Era

NASHIK: New Era English School had invited Dr. Ravinder Singal, Police Commissioner of Nashik, to address the students and also to guide them about UPSC and MPSC examination as a part of its ‘Meet the Role Model’ session for the students.

He inspired the students with his expressive talk mentioning about his own struggle for success.

Dr. Singal informed students not only how to be successful but also inspired them to be good citizens of India and encouraged them to participate in sports and all activities of the school.

He guided children about good food habits. Dr. Singal specifically pointed out about Intelligence Quotient and Emotional Quotient and also stressed on the importance of honesty, discipline and patience amongst the students.

His persona conveyed a message to the students that a person can achieve anything in his life if he has the will, manages his time and can cross all the barriers in his life.

He imbibed in students the feeling that school days are golden days and each student should experience it to the fullest. Dr. Singal advised them to guide their parents to wear helmets, stop vehicles behind the zebra crossing and follow the traffic signals.

Through his positive body language he conveyed that students are agents of change and can make India a superpower in the future.

He quested very aptly to the students that ‘Good intensions help us reach our destinations’ from which the students drew inspiration.

Dr. Singal extended an invitation to the students to make them familiar with the working of various departments in the police headquarters.