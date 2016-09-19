‘Every student should grow basil for Ozone increase’

Nashik: If every child grows basil at home, there will be no shortage of oxygen and ozone at least at home, and therefore children themselves are required to enlighten their guardians, said journalist Vijay Golesar who was speaking as the chief guest in the function held in Maratha high school to mark the World Ozone Day.

Principal Arun Pingale, Vice Principal Kahandal and other teachers were present.

The school had celebrated the World Ozone Day under Vijay Golesar’s guidance for the eleventh year.

Even the Ozone Committee of United Nations has taken a note of this and it can be seen on its official website.

Golesar explained through a story in an interesting manner the danger to ozone level caused by chlorofluorocarbon, the step taken by UN’s Ozone Committee, and what are we can do to save the ozone layer.

Golesar visited thirty-one high schools this year including YD Bytco girls high school, government girl’s school, Pushpawati Rungtha girl’s high school, Modern high school, Shivaji Chowk, Cidco, Loknete Vyankakatrao Hire Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Savtanagar, Pethe high school, M R Sarda girl’s high school, Swami Vivekanand high school, Indira Nagar, Panchavati Shriram Vidyalaya, Panchvati and B V Joshi Maharashtra high school, Upnagar to enlighten students in the form of a story to celebrate the World Ozone Day and held drawing and essay writing competition.

Dr Rajendra Shene and former secretary of UNO’s Ozone Committee appreciated Vijay Golesar for his work.