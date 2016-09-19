RIS students qualify for Asset Talent Search Exam

Nashik: Rasbihari International School students had done excellent job once again. 10 students have qualified for Asset Talent Search Examination.

The Asset Examination was conducted and organised by Educational Initiatives Pvt Ltd in the month of December 2015.

Qualified students are as follows: Gr IV – Dhanashree Chavan (Science); Dnyaneshwari Deore (English & Maths); Tanish Joshi (Science); Gr V: Pratham Pingle (Science); Gr VI: Bhavesh Shelar (Maths); Rajit Sharma (Maths); Yash Dusane (Maths); Gr VII: Anjali Borate (English); Chinmayee Kulkarni (English) and Deven Nehete (Science).

All these students scored 90% and above marks in subjects mentioned above.

They have qualified for Asset Talent Search Examination. This Examination will be held in the month of November, 2016.

The Principal and the staff congratulated the students for their success.