House of Investment directors shifted to central prison

Nashik: As the court awarded judicial custody to the directors of House of Investment company, they were shifted to Nashik Road central prison. Police are searching for absconding main kingpin Vinod Patil and other directors.

Luring investors with promises of 24% interest on their deposit per annum, the directors of House of Investment Pvt. Ltd. were involved in a fraud of more than Rs. 300 crore.

Money ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 crore was taken from the investors.

The collected money then was invested in the share market and construction business through subsidiary companies.

As there was irregularity in returning money to the investors, they filed the case against company directors in Gangapur police station.