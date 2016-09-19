Hindi Day celebrated in Ryan Int’l School

Nashik: Ryan International School, Nashik had celebrated Hindi Day. Students of Std 5th sang the prayer songs, whereas Std 6th students sang welcome song.

Motival dance was performed by the students of Std 5th and 6th. The students of Std. 7th presented value-based skit on gratitude and Std 7th students delivered speeches on importance of Hindi Day.

Santosh Pagare and Desai who were present as chief guests enlightened the students about the importance of Hindi, the national language of the country.

They congratulated the school Principal and staff for organisation of this programme.