Legislators to go ‘digital’, to get tabs for paperless work

Nashik: Taking a step forward to an ambitious ‘Digital India’, the state government is mulling more ‘paperless’ work for its public representatives by providing them with tablets along with required electronic support system.

The legislators have been performing their day-to-day legislative duty through traditional ‘file’ system which has been regarded as less transparent and time consuming.

Considering the facts, the government has constituted a committee which will submit its report by December end. Accordingly, the legislators will be provided with tabs with requisite support system.

Through the use of tablets, the legislators will be able to get government circulars, latest info on official decisions, bills tabled for discussions.

This will help them study the case more elaborately in advance and also pave the way for speedy and transparent governance.

“The people’s representatives need to change with the times. The proposed initiative is commendable.

For the first time during state legislative convention, an online system was made available to raise queries,” said MLA Seema Hiray while reacting to government’s digital initiative.