Former corporator Arjun Gangurde found dead inside car

Nashik: Arjun (Daji) Kisan Gangurde, husband of BJP corporator Jyoti Gangurde, was yesterday found dead in a car in Indraprasthanagar of Mhasrul locality of the city in the morning.

Former corporator Arjun Gangurde (aged 58; resident of Chavan Mala, Tapovan, Panchavati) was found dead in his WagonR car (MH 15 CT-0941) at an isolated place in Indraprasthanagar locality behind Meghraj bakery on Peth Road at around 9.00 am, police said adding, “they acted quickly upon getting information from the locals and inspected the spot under the guidance of senior PI Narendra Pingale.”

The police also found a letter near the body of Gangurde. However, they refused to reveal its contents, pending further inquiry. Gangurde was a plumbing contractor and had been to Sindhudurg 3/4 days earlier.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said a case has been registered at Mhasrul police station and the body has been sent for autopsy. Reason for the death can be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, he said.

The deceased Arjun Gangurde is survived by his wife Jyoti, a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains were cremated in the evening at Amardham in Panchavati. Mayor Ashok Murtadak, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Devyani Farande, corporator Adv Rahul Dhikale, Ruchi Kumbharkar, Sanjay Chavan, Prof Parashram Waghere, corporator Shalini Pawar and people from all walks of life were present in large numbers.