Business world becomes one family on PM Modi’s birthday

NEW DELHI: “Happy Birthday to the most energetic PM @narendramodi ji. Lucky to have a brother like you. May you live long”.

Tweeted the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anand Mahindra, Cyrus Mistry, Anil Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and many others came forth pouring good wishes for Narendra Modi.

The messages of these corporate czars eulogised Modi for steering the nation on the upper growth trajectory described him as a remarkable leader, a reformist, a man of character, with “Arjun like clarity and vision”, statesman, “man in a hurry to transform India” and more.

The business world has never come in hordes panegyrizing a political figure in the past.

It could be because of the thrust of Narendra Modi’s government in creating the business-friendly environment in the country, that he has often been criticised in many quarters for tilting too much in favour of Industry at the cost of the welfare of aam aadmi.

The industry may have drawn optimism from the baby steps taken by the government in curbing top-level corruption, ease of doing business, land reforms, tax reforms and in its honest attempts in setting tone for overall macroeconomic health of the economy.

The hope in India’s future appears more sustained in contrast to the dampened global outlook.

The Western world inclining towards India seeking to tap the immense market seen in India’s burgeoning middle class has only elevated the stature of Modi’s governance.

“A very happy birthday to @Narendra Modi. Vasudhaiva kutumbakam – the world is one family”, tweeted Tim Cook, the CEO of the world’s largest information technology company.

Cooks birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Modi indeed reiterates that the world has not just started looking at narrowing down boundaries with India for doing business; it is ready to accept India as family and indicate its earnestness to do business with.

It is indeed a happy birthday for Mr Modi,as the goodwill coming in on his birthday only reinforce that not just Indian business czars, even the world business leaders are full of optimism on the country’s growth prospects.