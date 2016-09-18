Huge response to eco-friendly Ganesh festival NMC collects over 2 lakh idols, 169 MT irmalya

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) joint initiative with social organisations and citizen groups has yielded good result as devotees, in large numbers, preferred to donate their Ganesh idols and some even preferred to immerse idols in artificial civic water tanks than in water bodies across the city.

The civic body collected as many as 2,39,228 Ganesh idols and 169 metric tonnes (MT) of nirmalya at various immersion spots of the six divisions in the city.

A total of 59 immersion spots including artificial water ponds were specified by the civic body to spread the message of environment-friendly and pollution-free Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, the local police acted against as many as 36 Ganesh mandals throughout the city for flouting the permissible noise level norms during the festival and registered offences against 8 Mandals in Bhadrakali police station, 5 Mandals in Sarkarwada police station, 4 Mandals in Panchavati, 2 Mandals in Adgaon, 2 in Mhasrul police station, 4 Mandals in Gangapur police station, 3 in Mumbai Naka, 2 in Indiranagar, 3 in Ambad, 2 (Upnagar) and one Ganesh mandal in Satpur police station.

The city mandals against whom the action was initiated include Ayodhya Colony Chowk Ganesh Mandal (Pramodnagar, Gangapur Rd), Shivswarajya Pratishthan Mitra Mandal (Satmauli Chowk, Satpur), Navdurga Mandal (Sanjay Racca Chowk, Simhasthanagar, new Nashik), Mayur Pardeshi Mandal (Sahyadrinagar), Saidham Mitra Mandal (Balsagar society, Chandawalnagar, Adgaon), Shivchhatrapati Mitramandal (Chetananagar), Shivmudra Yuvak Pratishthan (Indiranagar), Sai Yuva Pratishthan (Karmayoginagar, Govindnagar), Bhimkranti Mandal (Nagsennagar), Vinaynagar Mitra Mandal (Panchmukhi Hanumannagar), MFC Foundation (Hirwadi), Gurudatt Sarvajanik Mandal (Shivaji Chowk, Seetagumpha Rd), Sambhaji Raje Mitra Mandal (Saptashringinagar, Tarwalanagar), Dattanagar Mitra Mandal (Pethroad) and Uttamnagar Mitra Mandal (new Nashik) among other 20 mandals.

The Supreme Court had set permissible noise limits for the festivities and had ordered local civic body, police administration and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to act against those contravening the set norms.