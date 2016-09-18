Over 300 suspected dengue cases in 14 days in the city

Nashik: With 38 more patients testing positive for dengue in the city apart from emergence of 345 suspected cases in 14 days of the current month, the number of cases, infected with dengue has crossed 500-mark in the last 8 months.

“In the month of September alone, till Sept 14th, altogether 345 patients suspected to be infected with dengue have been admitted to different hospitals in the city while, 38 patients found positive for dengue,” the local health department sources said.

The citizens have blamed the civic body for failing to take prior precaution and spread awareness among the people.

They also accused the health authorities for delaying to adopt preventive measures like pest control activity, completion of civic works in time and recruit sufficient number of civic personnel.

Meanwhile, in order to curb the spread of dengue, the state health minister had discussed the matter with health director (Nashik division) Dr Kadam to curb this menace.

Accordingly, the health department has undertaken a special action programme to improve the condition, particularly in areas of 11 health facility centers out of the 30 centers in the city where the cases of suspected dengue patients are considerably high.

A team of 72 health personnel comprising pest controllers and nurses is carrying out door-to-door visits between September 12 and Sept 23 in localities of Maharashtra Housing Colony (Satpur), Sandeepnagar (Gangapur), Pawannagar, Morwadi, Kamatwade (new Nashik), Wadalagaon, Bharatnagar, Nashik Road and Nashik West to adopt a number of preventive measures including taking blood samples of the suspects, collecting samples of surface/logged water, inspection of vehicle tyre shops, new construction sites etc.