‘Self-motivation, planning keys to success in competitive exams’

OZAR Mig.: Self-motivation, planning and regular study are the keys to success in competitive examinations, advised Director of Career Academy Nashik Prof. Ravindra Sarkar to the students in a weekly lecture-series which was organised by the Comp.

Exams’ guidance cell of MVP Samaj’s arts, science & commerce college under the scheme of coaching classes for entry level service for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) & minorities community students under UGC XII Plan.

Prof Sarkar also introduced the purpose and importance of competitive examinations. He also told that without proper planning we can’t success in such competitive examinations.

He suggested that geography, economics, politics, currents affairs. GK and history are useful subjects and topics for all competitive examinations.

The professor also suggested some importance books and magazines which could cover the syllabus of such topics. He gave some tips for students to achieve success in such examinations.

Principal Prof S T Wagh chaired the programme and welcomed the chief guest. Prof S D Pagar, head, competitive examinations guidance cell prefaced the programme.

Principal S T Wagh explained the purpose and importance of competitive examiantions in her address.

She also added that alone with university syllabus, students also try to get information about competitive examinations which are conducted by MPSC & UPSC.

Such lectures give inspiration and comprehensive information about competitive examinations to students. Prof. S L Wagh proposed the vote of thanks.

On this occasion Prof. N B Borse, Prof. S E Brahamankar, Dr. Y M Salunke, Prof. V K Chavan and other professors and students were present.

Members Dhanwate, Tidke, Ramesh Pawar, Pravin Pawar, Arun Pawar, Malode and Pachorkar among others co-operated to success the programme.