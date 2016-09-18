Fravashi Academy Jr College celebrates Teachers’ Day

NASHIK: Students from Fravashi Academy Junior College expressed their heartfelt, genuine gratitude towards their teachers through a small function organized on the Teachers’ Day.

After paying their respects to Goddess Saraswati and Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the students performed various items to entertain the teachers.

Self-composed poems were recited in honour of the teachers. The small skits that were performed were eloquent enough to express the feeling of gratitude.

All the teachers were felicitated by the students and were awarded with appreciative.

The teachers were happy to see the students affection and respect for them.

Rozario madam blessed all the students on behalf of the entire staff and thanked them for the short but sweet programme.