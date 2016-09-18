Deolali, Bhagur residents bid adieu to Lord Ganesh

Deolali Camp: Thousands of devotees from suburbs of Deolali and Bhagur bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi as the curtains fell on the 11-day Ganeshotsav festivities.

After performing the farewell ‘Uttar Pooja’, hundreds of big, medium and small idols of Lord Ganesh were taken to various immersion points at Darna river for immersion amidst cries of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’.

The processions were accompanied by dancers, musical bands including the first-time participants Ramnagari and Rudra bands.

The famous Ganeshas — Deolalicha Raja, Sahavya Gallicha Raja and mandals from Gawaliwada, Kathe colony and other parts of Deolali took part in the immersion procession.

To spread the message of environment, an idol collection initiative was launched jointly by Rotary Club, Inner wheel Club, Rotary Jeshtha Nagarik Sangh and Smt Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya College at Darna river which received an overwhelming response from Deolalites.

About 10 tonnes of nirmalya and garbage was collected by the Sansari grampanchayat.

In Bhagur, about 500 Ganesh idols including households and public Ganeshotsav mandals were taken out for immersion at Darna river. Among the mandals — Chhatrapati Talim Sangh, Vande Mataram Sanghatana, Athawade Bazar Mandal, Veer Savarkar Mitra Mandal, Abhinav Mitra Mandal, Teli Galli, Savarkar Mitra Mandal, Vijaynagarcha Raja, Panchmoti society, Rajasthan Yuva Mandal, Shree Datta Mitra Mandal, Karanjkar Galli — were participated in the procession.

Local police and civic body had made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the immersion at all natural and artificially created water bodies in the town.