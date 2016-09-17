Nashikites bid emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh

Nashik: Nashikites bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh amidst chanting of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya… Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ and ‘Ek, Don, Teen, Char Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar’ on the last and concluding day of the 11-day Ganeshotsav, on Thursday in presence of rain.

A procession was organised from Vakadi Barav to immerse Lord Ganesh idols that lasted 10 hours.

The procession began at 2.45 pm after Mayor Ashok Murtadak broke a coconut in front of the first tableau. MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, former MLA Vasant Gite, regional general secretary of BJP Laxman Savji, former Minister Shobha Bachhav, Congress spokeswoman Dr. Hemlata Patil, Gajanan Shelar, city Congress chief Sharad Aher, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal were also present.

The tableaus of first five prestigious Ganesh Mandals – Nashik Municipal Corporation, silver Ganesh idol by Ravivar Karanja Mitra Mandal trust, Gulalwadi Vyayamshala, Shrimant Sakshi Ganesh by Bhadrakali Karanja Mitra Mandal trust and Nashikcha Raja by Suryaprakash Navprakash Mitra Mandal – in the city led the procession.

Dhol and lezim squads were special attraction of the procession. Women and girls in large numbers took part in the procession. Total 27 Ganesh Mitra Mandals from the city participated.

The procession continued till 12 am and passed off peacefully. Meanwhile, police maintained tight security on the procession route.