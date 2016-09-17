Rajbhasha Kirti Award Bank of India bags 1st Prize

Mumbai: Bank of India’s MD & CEO Shri Melwyn Rego received the 1st prize – “Rajbhasha Kirti Award” in Region ‘B’ from the Hon. President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee for pre-eminent contribution towards the implementation of Official Language Policy of the Government.

The prize distribution function was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 14th September 2016. Shri Rajnath Singh, Home Minister, Shri Kiran Rijiju, MoS Home Ministry, Shri Anoop Kumar Shrivastava, Secretary, Official Language Deptt. and Joint Secretary Dr. Bipin Bihari were also present on this occasion.