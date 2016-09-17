Rajbhasha Kirti Award Central Bank of India wins 2nd Prize

NEW DELHI: Central Bank of India has been awarded with “Rajbhasha Kirti Award” second prize for its best implementation of Official Language Policy of Government of India under the category of nationalized banks in linguistic Region “B” for the year 2015-16 in a glittering function held on 14th September, 2016 (Hindi Day) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

This Shield was given by the Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee, President of India to Shri Rajeev Rishi, Chairman & Managing Director, Central Bank of India.

The ceremony was presided over by the Home Minister Shri. Rajnath Singh. Shri. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home and a good number of senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and top executives of various Banks and Undertakings were also present on the occasion.