HPL Electric & Power IPO opens on Sept 22

Mumbai: HPL Electric & Power Limited (the “Company”) proposes to open on Thursday, September 22, 2016, an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each (the “Equity Shares”) for cash at a price band from Rs. 175 to Rs. 202 per Equity Share aggregating up to Rs. 3,610 mn (the “Issue”).

The Issue will close on Monday, September 26, 2016. Bids can be made for a minimum of 70 Equity Shares and in multiples of 70 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLMs) to the Issue are SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and IDFC Bank Limited.

The Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may consider participation by Anchor Investors, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Opening Date.

The Equity Shares offered through the Offer are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) and BSE Limited (“BSE”).