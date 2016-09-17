Ideal teacher award to be presented tomorrow

Nashik : The date to present the ideal teacher award, given by ZP primary education department has now been fixed.

The ZP chairperson declared that the awards would be presented tomorrow (Sept. 18).

The District Guardian Minister and Minister of State for Rural Development will be present for the programme.

The ZP primary education department had selected 15 teachers from primary schools in the district for the ideal teacher award on August 29.

It had been decided to present the awards on Teacher’s Day (Sept. 5), but considering Ganesh Chaturthi on this day, the school education and sports department in a letter to the education officer (primary) asked for the programme to be postponed.

ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale instructed CEO-in-charge Anil Landge to organise award presentation programme on September 18.

As per this it has been fixed that this programme will be held on Sunday (Sept. 18) in Raosaheb Thorat hall at 10 am.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse and former Finance Minister Jayant Patil will be present for the programme.

Primary teacher from Baglan taluka Deepak Khairnar, Chandrabhan Pawar from Chandwad taluka, Deola’s Anant Deore, Dindori’s Ramesh More, Igatpuri’s Avinash Gholap, Kalvan’s Kashinath Nikam, Melagaon’s Rajendra Dighe, Nandgaon’s Bhaurao Nikam, Nashik’s Chandrakam Lahange, Niphad’s Navnath Sudke, Peth’s Sanjay Bagul, Sinnar taluka’s Sanjay Avhad, Suragana’s Rajaram Raut, Ravindra Deore from Trimbakeshwar and Rajendra Kushre from Shechla taluka are among the teachers who have been chosen for awards.

The names of total 28 teachers were received from the district. Member of selection committee chief executive officer, education officer, chairperson of education committee and education committee members selected 15 teachers during the meeting with the ZP chairperson.

These teachers were selected on the basis of their educational social work, secret work report and their educational qualification.

Thereafter the list of these teachers was sent to the Divisional Commissioner. After verification, the final list of the teachers was conveyed to the ZP education department.