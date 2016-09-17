Gaikwad appointed taluka Cong chief

Nashik: Prof. Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad has been appointed as chief of Nashik taluka Congress committee. Regional general secretary Adv. Ganesh Patil has appointed him.

The appointment of Prof. Gaikwad has got significance on the backdrop of upcoming local body elections. Besides this election, for Nashik graduate constituency will also take place. Prof. Gaikwad is deputy sarpanch of Lahvit village.

He is working as executive general secretary and spokesperson of district Congress committee since last 10 years.

He has actively participated in various camps, conventions and other projects of the party. Taking note of this party seniors gave their green signal to his appointment as taluka chief.

Former Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Vinayakdada Patil, district in-charge Bhai Jagtap, MLC Sudhir Tambe, district chief Rajaram Pangavhane, MLA Nirmala Gavit and city chief Sharad Aher welcomed the appointment of Prof. Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Prof. Gaikwad stated that he will fulfill the responsibility which is handed over to him on the backdrop of upcoming local body election under guidance of seniors and in association with locals.

All inclusive executive body will be formed soon, he added.