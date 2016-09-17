FDA seizes 178 packets of ghee

Satpur: The Food and Drug Administration conducted a raid at a shop in Satpur and seized 178 packets of ghee which term had expired.

The packet of ghee was bought from Patel grocery shop. The expiry date on the packet was August 2015. Sanjay Machre complained about this with the FDA.

Acting on this, FDA inspected the shop and godown. It is understood that 178 packets were sealed over suspicion. Their samples will be sent for checking, informed the FDA officials.

Food safety officer U V Kumbhojkar and Bharat Ingale took part in the action under guidance of Joint FDA Commissioner Vanjari.