‘Complete CCTV installation work immediately’

Nashik: The District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan has issued instructions for the CCTV installation work to be completed immediately to bring the crime in city under control.

He was speaking in a meeting organised at government rest house to take review of law and order situation.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, district SP Ankush Shinde, Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate, Additional Commissioner Anil Chavan, DCPs Shrikant Dhivre, Laxmikant Patil and Vijay Patil were present.

Mahajan stated that while fixing a place for CCTV installation, consider opinion of citizens. Their participation is important in reducing crime.

Adopt a strict measure against illegal trades. Take strict action against criminals to end crime in the city and be alert that criminal elements do not rear their heads, he added.