Eco-friendly Ganesh Mandals honoured

Nashik: The Green Kumbh Committee honoured various Ganesh Mandals in the city who celebrated eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and proved important of environment conservation.

The committee had went to various places and honoured the Mitra Mandals with citation. It also provided its guidance for the environment conservation.

Trees in large numbers were hacked in last some years, causing degradation of the environment.

In addition, there is increase in air and noise pollution and it is affecting the human health. Considering noise pollution and large scale use of energy, the Green Kumbh Committee had urged to celebrate this year’s Ganeshotsav through eco-friendly way.

Responding to this, many Ganesh Mandals in the city had celebrated the Ganeshotsav, using eco-friendly method.

Martyr Bhagatsingh Mitra Mandal Dwarka, Jai Bajrang Mitra Mandal Peth Road were among those Mitra Mandals which were honoured.