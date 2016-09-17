St Francis School celebrates Hindi Day

Nashik: The Hindi Day was celebrated in St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik under the guidance of chairman Dr. A F Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto.

The guest for the programme was Prof. Rupali Samble (Godavari D.Ed College). The programme started with the verse from the holy Bible followed by prayer and prayer song.

Saniya Devgaonkar welcome the guest. Students performed group dance, Hasya Kavi Sammelan and skit. Various activities like poem writing competition and poem recitation competition were conducted.

The achievers were felicitated by Prof Samble with achievement certificate.

While addressing the students she told the students how Hindi language is helping in building and uniting the nation.

She emphasized on the various steps taken for the development and improvement of the Hindi language.