Convention of retired insurance employees on Sunday

Nashik: The first all India national convention of the National Organisation of Insurance Pensioners has been organised on Sunday (Sept. 18) at Bapu Bungalow, Indiranagar.

Regional general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Ravindra Deshpande, working president of the Organisation Arvind Pande and general secretary Duttraj Prabhukhanokar will be present for the convention.

The session will be held between 10 am to 11.30 am. Pension related difficulties of retired insurance employees and their participation in social work will be discussed in the convention.

As many as 150 representatives from Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bijapur and other parts of the country will be present for the convention, informed secretary of Nashik branch Vilas Purkar and Dr. Vasant Ghare.