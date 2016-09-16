Immersion of Ganesh idols: 30 Ganesh Mandals to take part in procession

Nashik: All Ganesh Mandals in the city have completed all the preparations for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today (Sept 15).

They have lined up their decorated tableaux for today’s procession. The tableau by Municipal Corporation will lead the procession. Overall 30 Ganesh Mandals will take part in the procession.

Police administration is also ready and it checked the noise decibel level of 30 Mandals through a sound meter.

Action will be taken against those Mandals which cross the specified noise level, informed senior police inspector Somnath Tambe.

The procession will begin from Wakadi Barav today at 12 pm. It will then pass through Jehangir Masjid, Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Phule Market, Badshahi Lodge corner, Vijayanand theatre, Gadge Maharaj statue, G H Deshpande street, Dhumal Point, Sangli Bank signal, M G Road, Meher signal, Swami Vivekanand Road, Ashok Stambh, New Tambat Lane, Ravivar Karanja, Holkar bridge, Malegaon Stand, Panchavati Karanja, Malviya Chowk, Kapaleshwar temple, vegetable market and via Mhasoba ground will reach the place of immersion.

The noise decibel level will be checked at four places on the procession route.

Meanwhile, police checked the noise decibel level of 30 Mandals. As the noise decibel level of DJ and other musical instruments is reaching 100-120, police are taking precautions to ensure that noise level limitations are followed.

Under guidance of DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspector Somnath Tambe, assistant police inspector Kamalakar Jadhav, police constable S B Chavan and others were present on the occasion.