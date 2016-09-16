Philips & ZOOM launch Season 3 of ‘Thank God It’s Fryday’

Mumbai: At a first-of-its kind treasure hunt destined for foodies, ZOOM, the Bollywood and Lifestyle channel, in partnership with Philips announced the launch of the third season of their show, ‘Thank God It’s Fryday’, at a glittering event held in Mumbai.

The popular series that combines food and fun had celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and Indian Bollywood film and television actress Prachi Desai board the TGIF Express that will travel across 8 cities, namely Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurgaon, Varanasi, Kolkata, Vadodra and Indore to discover the treasured recipes from across country.

A sneak peek into Season 3 of the show was shared at the glittering event combining healthy food with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and the Rock On fame actress Prachi Desai, who created healthy dishes air-fried on Philips Airfryres.

Additionally, the celebrities engaged the media with a fun-filled treasure hunt wherein the winners were gratified with exciting goodies.

Chef Ranveer Brar, the culinary expert and also the brand ambassador of Philips Kitchen Appliances, will set out on a treasure food-hunt in the TGIF Express with his 8 celeb buddies across 8 cities to find their 8 most memorable dishes.

Chef will taste the local trademark delicacies of the city, re-creating them with his tadka and a twist, while on the go with the Philips Airfryer guaranteeing same taste but with 80% less oil.

As a part of the treasure hunt, he will interact with legendary restaurant owners and city locals for clues.

The show will also feature other exciting experiences of the Chef like visiting his celeb buddies’ favorite restaurants/dhabas along with live interactions with fellow foodies in the form of food games that will pique viewers’ mind buds.

Commenting on the show, Chef Ranveer Brar said, “TGIF gets even more fun this time around as I go treasure-hunting in my TGIF Express across 8 legendary cities to find the favourite dishes of my dear friends.

I will be recreating those dishes with a healthy twist, but the flavour will still take them down memory lane. After all, for us, Indian Food is the real treasure!”