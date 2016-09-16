Immersion of lord Ganesh idols Police admin readies for procession

Nashik: The city police commissionerate has made some changes in traffic routes in order to prevent traffic jam due to immersion procession of lord Ganesh idols.

These changes will come into effect from 12 pm today till end of the procession.

The procession will begin from Vakadi Barav, Old Nashik from 12 pm. It will pass through Jahangir Masjid, Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Phule Market, Badshahi Lodge corner, Vijayanand theatre, Gadge Maharaj statue, G H Deshpande street, Dhumal Point, Sangli Bank signal, M G Road, Meher signal, Swami Vivekanand Road, Ashok Stambh, New Tambat Lane, Ravivar Karanja, Holkar bridge, Malegaon Stand, Panchavati Karanja, Malviya Chowk, Kapaleshwar temple, vegetable market and will reach the place for immersion via Mhasoba ground.

All city buses that are released from Nimani bus stand, will be released from Panchavati depot. Besides this, all vehicles heading to the city from Ojhar, Dindori and Peth will come from Adgaon Naka, Kannamwar bridge and will head to Nashik Road and other places in the city via Dwarka circle. All buses that are released from Ravivar Karanja and Ashok Stambh, will be released from Shalimar.

The procession will begin from Bytco Chowk at Nashik Road.

The procession which will begin from Bytco Chowk, will pass through Shivaji Maharaj statue, Devi Chowk, railway station police chowki, Subhash Road and via Hotel Satkar point will reach Waldevi river in Deolaligaon.