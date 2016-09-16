ZP festival to be held in Nov

Nashik: Zilla Parishad has organised ZP festival in November month to felicitate its meritorious employees working in various departments. ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale sent a letter asking to make preparations for this to the chief executive officer.

It is being stated that considering diwali vacations in November, ZP has organised this festival.

It has been instructed to administration that sought proposals of gradewise employees and officials in all departments to felicitate meritorious employees and fix their selection.

Meanwhile, discussions are rife that 15 meritorious teachers in the district can be felicitated during this festival.