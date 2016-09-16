Police arrest three for possession of country-made revolvers, cartridges

Nashik: The Panchavati police arrested three suspects wandering suspiciously in Dream Castle Chowk in Makhmalabad Road area.

They seized six country-made revolvers and nine live cartridges from them.

The names of the suspects are Shaktisingh Kalusingh Rajput (26, resident of Gandeep Socy, Pathardi Phata), Santosh Vilas Alhat (23, residing near State Bank of India Chowk, New Nashik) and Sunil Vishnu Nathbhajan (25, resident of Santoshimata Nagar, Satpur).

Acting on a tip-off, senior police inspector Dinesh Bardekar laid a trap on Monday at 9 pm. At that time these three suspects were found wandering suspiciously.

During interrogation they tried to misdirect the police, but six country-made revolvers and nine live cartridges were found with them after their checking.

PSI Mahesh Ingole, police havildar Vijay Gawande, Motiram Chavan, Sachin Mhasde, Appa Gavali, Pravin Kokate, Satish Vasave and others took this action.