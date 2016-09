Nashik: Omkar Shirsath has achieved success in shotokan karate competition, organised by World Traditional Shotokan Karate Federation Nashik branch.

Omkar won Gold medal in Kanta type, whereas he got silver medal in shotokan fight type.

President of the Federation Sachin Pawar gave away medals to Omkar. He is student of Sacred Heart convent school and got guidance from teacher Pradip Nikam.