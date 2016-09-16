Immerse Ganesh idols in flowing water, urges Hindu Janjagruti Samiti

Nashik: Objecting the appeal to immerse lord Ganesh idols in artificial ponds or donate them, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti asked why there is opposition to Hindu festivals only and slammed environmentalists and Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti. Shashidhar Joshi urged the citizens to immerse the idols in flowing water.

The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had organised a media briefing at Nashik. As per report of 2015 by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, 2 million litres of polluted water is released daily in rivers and ponds in all municipal corporation and municipal council areas in Maharashtra.

As many as 648 people died due to hepatitis, cholera, stomach related diseases and loose motions between 2006 to 2007 and 2010 to 2011.

Why environmentalists are not raising their voice against this, it was asked.

Following immersion of lord Ganesh idols in the artificial ponds, they are dumped in stone mines, wells that are not in use or pits, but this causes desecration of these idols.

Religious sentiments are hurt due to this, so, immerse the idols in flowing water, it was urged.

Akhil Bharatiya Vaishnav Parishad’s Deepak Bairagi, Purohit Sangh’s Satish Shukla, Praful Pathak, Shashidhar Joshi and Jyoti Pandit were present for the media briefing.