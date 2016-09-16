10 schools take part in Lokmanya Ganesh Utsav competition

Deolali Camp: As many as 10 schools have taken part in the competition, organised by Shivyuva Pratishthan here.

Various competitions like drawing, elocution and street drama are being organised at school level itself as a part of this.

More than 3000 students have participated in them.

Zilla Parishad Shevgedarna secondary school Shevgedarna, ZP school Sansari. Dr. Subhash Gujar high school, Nutan Vidya Mandir Bhagur, Deolali cantonment board high school, St. Patrick high school and ZP school Shigve have registered their participation.

The school from which highest number of students will take part in the competition will be given cash prize of Rs. 3333 and memento.

In addition, first cash prize of Rs. 1111 and memento will be given to topper in each category, whereas first runner up will get cash prize of Rs. 777 and memento and second runner up will get cash prize of Rs. 444 and memento and cash prize of Rs. 2222 will be given for street drama.