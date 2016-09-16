Folk dance competition held at Rasbihari In’l School

Nashik: Folk dance competition was organised in Rasbihari International School for students from Grade 3 to Grade 5.

The competition was conducted house-wise to improve hidden talents of students and it was mandatory for every student. Various dance forms like Natti from Himachal Pradesh, Ghumaro from Rajasthan, Gao, Bhangada from Panjab, Bengali folkdance, Mahva Jhare from Chattisgarh, Kummi from Tamil Nadu, Bihu from Assam, Hudo from Gujarat etc were conducted during the competition.

Synchronization, costume, choreography, expression and stage were the criteria for the competition.

Students showed the national integration through the folk dances. The competition was judged by Sharvari Talekar, a Katthak dancer and an actor.

The programme was compered by Nabhesh Dayama, Aaditya Mhasane, Pranav Gite and Piyush Dighe.

The winners were as follows: Grade 3: Emerald House – Goan from Gao; Grade 4: Ruby House – Hudo from Gujarat and Grade 5: Sapphire House – Bhangada from Punjab.

The house position were: 1st Ruby, 2nd Emerald and there was a tie between Sapphire and Topaz house. Mrs. Sharvari complimented the hardworking and dedication of the teachers and the finesse of the students.