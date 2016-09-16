New school building of Wisdom High inaugurated

Nashik: The new school building of Wisdom High International School was inaugurated at Govardhan (Gangapur).

The new grand structure that has come up will now house the CIE and SSC streams along with junior college.

The new smart 3 storied building has well ventilated, specious classrooms along with well-equipped laboratories, techno hub, special room for performing arts and fine arts.

Students can certainly look forward to the whole new enhanced experience of learning.

This elegant building is surrounded by lush green nature which will double the joy of learning and lend the serenity to this premiere centre of learning.