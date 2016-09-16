State level ‘Pratibha Sangam’ literary convention from Sept 23

Nashik: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has organised 15th state level ‘Pratibha Sangam’ literary convention on September 23, 24 and 25 at Raosaheb Thorat hall on Gangapur Road.

Renowned fiction writer Vishwas Patil will inaugurate the convention, whereas actress Pallavi Joshi will be present as chief guest at the concluding function.

As many as 500 students, litterateurs and many renowned litterateurs from across the state will be present for this three-day convention, informed regional president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Principal Narendra Pathak, host Prof. Dr. Girish Pawar and secretary of welcome committee Dinesh Randive.

The literary convention ‘Pratibha Sangam’ is taking place in Nashik for the first time. Earlier, conventions were held at Amalner, Ratnagiri, Pune, Thane, Goa, Jalgaon and Parbhani.

Open invitation was given to all college students-litterateurs in the state. There is no limitation on number of participants.

The convention site will be named after poet Wamandada Kardak. The name of nature poet Narel Patil will be given to dais of the convention, whereas name of late Muralidhar Khairnar will be given to exhibition cell.

Dindi will be organised from the residence of veteran litterateur Kusumagraj on September 23. Get-together and discussions of chief of literary councils in college and Professors will be held on September 24.

Following open interview of renowned litterateur Ashok Bagve, group discussions and guidance of the students who write poems, story, philosophical drama, street plays, documentary script etc will take place.

Discussions of selected representatives, lecture by Principal Dr. Jogendrasingh Bisen and lecture with demonstration by Nandesh Umap will be held on September 25.

Admission forms were sent to 3500 colleges in state for this and they are also made available on website of ‘Pratibha Sangam’.

Other students can also take part in the convention, it has been declared.