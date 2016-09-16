New Era stands first in patriotic songs competition

Nashik: On the eve of World Brotherhood Day, Bharat Vikas parishad (BVP), Midtown branch had organised a patriotic songs (Hindi and Sanskrit) competition.

This competition is conducted every year by BVP. Tabla maestro Nitin Ware was the chief guest for the event. Umesh Rathi welcomed him.

Ravindra Deshpande introduced Ware. Event was compered by Swardhuni Vipra.

Kanyakumari Gune and Mrudula Dev officiated as judges. Sarita Kalwit and Pravin Bhagat coordinated the competition. Various schools from Nashik participated in the event.

1st prize was won by New Era school, whereas 2nd by Wisdom High and 3rd by Aadarsh school. President of BVP Kailash Rawat proposed the vote of thanks.

Dr. Sandip Bhanose, Anita Dagade- Jain, Ajit Jain and Vivek Kelkar were present.