Boarders of FIA visit Zonkers Adventure Park

NASHIK: The boarders (Grade 1 to VIII) of Fravashi International Academy had a brilliant adventure recently at the Zonkers Adventure Park.

The boarders were extremely thrilled to be a part of the astounding day experiencing a variety of rides such as rock climbing, zip line and archery.

They completely enjoyed jumping on the trampoline thus, filling the atmosphere with their sweet, innocent laughter.

The students squealed in delight while zip lining and had their hearts held while climbing up the rope. The net cricket was adored by all.

The park also had multiple balancing activities where the children tested their abilities to the fullest.

But the stars of the show were the All-Terrain Vehicle and Go-Karting.

It was an absolute pleasure to watch the children zip through the track – their faces alight with wonder, The day ended on a high note with excited hearts and tummy full of yummy snacks!