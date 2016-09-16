Action against gambling dens Revenue of Rs. 31 lakh recovered

Nashik: Police have focussed their attention on illegal trades to bring under control crime in the city.

They conducted raids on 239 gambling dens in last eight months and recovered a revenue of Rs. 31.90 lakh from this.

Though this was the biggest action in last some years, illegal trades have not stopped completely.

Considering rising crime in the city, the then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan had ordered his staff to focus on illegal trades.

As there was no action police station wise, he appointed special squads for this. Many externees were arrested then.

Gamblers in the city are terrorised by the police action.

As one police personnel was found involving in gambling, action was also taken against him. The senior official who supported him was also transferred.