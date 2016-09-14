Pious, joyous Eid celebrations in the city

Nashik: Eid Al-Azha or Bakri Eid was celebrated with traditional piety and joy by the Muslim community across the city yesterday.

Since dawn of the day marking the second most important festival on the Islamic calendar, hundreds of men and children wearing new clothes and skull caps trooped to mosques between 7.30 a.m. and 9.00 a.m. in the morning before offering a special Eid namaz at Shahjahani Eidgah Maidan at 10.00 a.m. under the aegis of Khatib-e-Nashik Hafiz Hisamuddin Ashrafi where thousands of Muslim brethren joined the mass prayer. The clerics on the occasion prayed for social harmony, peace and integrity.

Later, they hugged and greeted each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’ before setting off for the ceremonious sacrifice (qurbani) of goats. People from other communities also greeted their Muslim friends on the occasion.

City police commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Dy Mayor Gurmit Bagga, DCP Laxmikant Patil, Dattatray Karale, senior PI (Bhadrakali) Somnath Tambe, Dinesh Bardekar (Panchavati), Anand Wagh (Mumbai Naka), former corporator Haji Bilal Khatib, Shekhan Khatib, Akram Khatib, Shaukat Sayyad and Faiz Bank director Asifali Sayyad extended their greetings to the Muslim community.