Now, get power connection in 24 hrs

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) says that it is providing power connections to consumers within 24 hours of making an application through a mobile app.

The plan has been put into effect in selective working zones of the 88 divisions under the 36 Circles of MSEDCL in Maharashtra.

The MSEDCL said, it has already provided power connection to 1,228 consumers within 24 hours of making the application.

“For a new single or 3-phase electricity connection within 24 hours, under the residential and commercial categories, the applying consumer will have to ensure that no outstanding dues are pending on his side and quotation amount has been paid,” the MSEDCL sources said adding “In addition to mobile app, the company is also accepting applications on its official MSEDCL website.”