NMC urges new voters to register names

Nashik: As per instructions from the Election Commission, reinspection programme of state assembly electoral rolls has been undertaken between September 15 to October 14, 2016.

More and more citizens should register their names in the electoral rolls, urged Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The elections to Nashik Municipal Corporation will take place in February, 2017. Those youths who attain 18 years of age on January 1, 2017 can exercise their right to vote.

The electoral rolls of state assembly which will be prepared on January 1, 2017 will be used for the elections to NMC. It is necessary to have one’s name in these electoral rolls to cast one’s vote in the elections to NMC.

For this, the Election Commission of India has undertaken reinspection programme of the state assembly electoral rolls between September 15 to October 14, 2016.

Taking benefit of this, eligible citizens from the municipal wards should include their names in the electoral rolls.

This special awareness drive will be conducted as per directions of the state EC, informed the Municipal Commissioner.

Voter awareness through Ganesh Mandals, participation of people’s representatives and political office bearers, preparation of tableaus for voter awareness, campaigning through audio tracks in city buses, conduction of awareness drive among women saving group members, creation of awareness in slum areas, conduction of awareness drive in association with various organisations and NGOs in the city, creation of awareness among parents, awareness through SMSes and whatsapp, awareness through audio and visual tracks on radio and local channels, awareness through audio at NMC-run halls, use of social media to create awareness among the voters, via stickers on LPG cylinders, setting up of help centres and start form acceptance centres will be done in this period to register new voters.