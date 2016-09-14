Pending TDR cases will be solved: Municipal Commn

Nashik: After announcement of TDR policy by state government in January, 1-year-old TDR cases will be solved through old method as per circular, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The Municipal Commissioner cleared the air regarding TDR cases in a media briefing held in a hall at Municipal Commissioner’s cell. He clarified NMC’s stand over 275 pending cases of TDR. Before announcement of the TDR policy, decision about cases which have been filed with NMC town department was not taken.

Government had issued a circular about this and directed to solve the pending cases before announcement of new policy, but the town planning department misinterpreted this and put these cases on hold. The pending and delayed cases will now be solved, informed the Municipal Commissioner.

Home department will install CCTV cameras in the city and informing that meeting about this was held with police, the Municipal Commissioner stated that some points have to be earmarked by the NMC included in this work, but NMC has to bear the cost of this additional CCTV cameras. NMC administration too will be benefitted by these cameras, he added.

NMC will plant 21,000 saplings in various parts of the city and tender process regarding this is going on.

Forest Development Corporation will provide its cooperation for this work and it will plant 15,000 saplings.

The officials of the Corporation held discussions about this with municipal officials.

The Municipal Commissioner also informed that decision over Fire Chief Anil Mahajan’s file will be taken soon.