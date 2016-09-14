Confusion prevails over land acquisition for ‘Samruddhi’

Nashik: The state government has to acquire land on a large scale in the district for construction of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway.

As administration is confused over acquisition of the land, a drone survey will be conducted from September 16 to take judgement of this, sources informed.

The Mumbai-Nagpur highway will connect Marathwada, Konkan, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra as well as 22 districts.

There will be eight lanes in this 700-km highway. Land on a large scale has to be acquired for this highway which is passing through Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas in the district, but farmers are opposing this project.

The survey of proposed lands for the highway was conducted through satellite.

The drone survey has been started to get judgement about which lands have to be acquired for this project.

The survey was conducted at Dhotre, Deur and Kumbhari which are near to Kopargaon. Survey of farmlands in Marhal village in Sinnar taluka was also conducted.

District administration and Road Development Corporation have decided to conduct the survey at the places where concerned farmers and villages will give their nod.

The drone survey will be started again from Friday (Sept. 16). It will be started in the villages from Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, informed the sources further.