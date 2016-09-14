Induction program for 2nd year students held at SITRC

Nashik: Department of Information Technology of Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Center (SITRC), Sandip Foundation conducted an induction programme for second year students, 2016-17 batch.

The students were briefed by head of department Prof. Amol Potgantwar regarding the institute and the department.

Toppers and students from third and final year were felicitated for their achievements in various co-curricular and extra curricular activities by parents.

The professional bodies like CSI, IEEE and ACM student chapter and SE examination pattern with credit system were also introduced to the students and parents.

Students also shared their views regarding the guidance given by the department. The entire programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Dr S T Gandhe and Prof. Amol Potgantwar.

Prof. Bhushan Chaudhari and the entire department coordinated the programme. Prof. Bhushan Chaudhari hosted the event.