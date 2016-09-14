CCTV is essential for crime control: Kad

New Nashik: It is essential to have public CCTV system to get control over rising crime and protection of average citizens, stated senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad.

Ten CCTV cameras have been installed in Shubham Park area through the concept and efforts of former house leader and corporator of ward no. 47 Sudhakar Badgujar. Kad was speaking on this occasion.

Ram Suryawanshi and Pavan Matale had organised inauguration of CCTV system through Hindu Samrat Mitra Mandal and Shiv Ganga Pratishthan in memory of late Swapnil Gaikwad.

Rakesh Pardeshi, Kishore Sonawane, Pramod Borkar, Rahul Jagtap, citizens and students in the area were present in large numbers for the programme.