2-day int’l conference inaugurated at Bytco College

Nashik Road: There is large scale effect of globalisation in all spheres of human life and thinkers should take proper note of this.

There is a need for more research in nano technology at global level. There is a need to expand net of research and it should be of world-class quality, stated Professor Toshihirao Moriga in Tokushima university, Japan while delivering his keynote address. He also informed about state-of-the-art syllabi in the university.

The two-day international conference on ‘Impact of globalisation on cross cultural and ethical issues in science and technology, commerce and management, arts and media’ was inaugurated yesterday in Balasaheb hall in Chandak-Bytco college, Nashik Road.

It is being organised as part of centenary celebrations of Gokhale education society.

Dr. David Blundel from California, US, Dr. Hui-ji Wang from Taiwan and Dr. Mano Mathew from France were present as chief guests, whereas chairman of Gokhale education society Principal S B Pandit, Dr. Pankaj Koinkar from Japan, director general of C-MET, Hyderabad Dr. N R Munirathnam, director and head of C-MET, Pune Dr. Bharat Kale, Mumbai university’s Dr. Atul Chaskar, director of international centre of Savitribai Phule Pune university Prof. Dr. Vijay Khare, Dr. Sakharam Aghav from Pune, Professor Emmanuel Thomas from Kerala, chairman of Nashik education society Prof. Suryakant Rahalkar, director of Anmol Logistics Somnath Rathi and Vice Principal Dr. D G Belgaonkar were present as special guests.

Earlier, dignitaries lighted the traditional lamp. College Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni welcomed all with shawl, bouquet and memento. He took stock of the progress by the college and informed about the conference. Convener of the conference Prof. Manjusha Kulkarni also informed about this two-day conference.

While delivering his presidential speech secretary of Gokhale education society Dr. M S Gosavi praised Bytco college for organisation of the international conference and asked that teachers should learn skills as per age to enhance quality of education.

Gokhale education society chairman Principal S B Pandit stated that scientists should take efforts at global level for reduction of Carbon dioxide percentage in atmosphere. Dr. David Blundel, Dr. Hui-ji Wang, Dr. Pankaj Koinkar and Dr. N R Munirathnam also expressed their views.

Professors and students amounting to total 175 from the country and abroad are participating in the conference.

74 papers and 24 posters will be presented in it. Meanwhile, technical sessions on science and technology subject and commerce, management and law and arts and media were held on the first day of the conference.