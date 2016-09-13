Muslim brethren to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today

Nashik: Muslim brethren are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri Eid) today (Sept. 13) in the holy memory of prophet Hazrat Ibrahim Al Salam and Hazrat Ismail Al Salam.

The common mass prayer will be held at Shahjahani Eidgah Maidan at 9.45 am.

The prayer will be conducted in various masjids in the city between 7.30 am to 9 am. It has been urged that community people should be present in time at Eidgah Maidan for the common mass prayer.

As animals are sacrificed on this day, Muslim brethren purchased goats to sacrifice them.

Meanwhile, preparations for Eid have been completed. Police personnel have been deployed at various parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident.